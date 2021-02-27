NVSP Voter ID Status: Search Online Voter ID Card Name Wise at nvsp.in

Voter ID Status | Search Online Voter ID Card | NVSP Voter ID Name Wise at nvsp.in | Registering In NVSP Portal | Digital Voter ID Card Status | Download e-Epic Status

The voter ID card is one of the main document for the citizens of India. The voter ID card enables all of the citizens to cast their votes in favour of their leader. Today under this article, we will share important aspects of the voter ID card. In this article, we will share a step-by-step procedure through which you can check your Voter ID Status. Also, we will share the step by step procedure through which you can track your online application status of a voter ID card at the official portal of the Government of India.

Search Voter ID Status Online

The voter ID card has been designed by the government of India to enable the citizens to cast their votes in favour of their favourite leader. The card can be used as an identification card while filling out the forms for different schemes or incentives as issued by the government of India. Overall, the importance of the voter ID card is much more than all of the other documents which are designed in India.

Digital Voter ID Card

On the occasion of national voters day, electronic digital voter ID cards will be launched by the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. This version voter ID card can be downloaded by the voter from their mobile phone or computer. These electronic voter ID cards are non-editable digital versions of voter ID cards and can be saved in a digital locker or can be printed in PDF format. This program of launching digital voter ID cards will be called an E-EPIC program. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is going to distribute E-EPIC and elector photo identity cards to 5 new voters. This initiative has been launched in order to ensure fast delivery of voter ID cards. The physical card takes time to print and deliver. Through this digital voter ID card, fast delivery and easy accessibility will be ensured.

Two Phases Of Digital Voter ID Card

This E- version of voter ID card will be launched to mark the anniversary of the election commission. Election Commission came into being on 25 January 1950. From 25th January 2011, this day is also observed as national voters day. This initiative of E-EPIC will be launched in two phases. The first phase is from 25th January 2021 to 31st January 2021. Under this phase, all the new voters will get E-EPIC. Under the first phase, only those voters will be covered who have registered their mobile numbers in form 6. They can be able to download the E-EPIC by authenticating their mobile number. This mobile number should not be used on the portal previously. The second phase of this initiative will start from 1st February 2021.

All the general voters will be covered under the second phase of this initiative. In this phase, those citizens who have provided their mobile numbers previously can also download the E-EPIC. This electronic elector photo identity card can be downloaded through the official website and voter helpline app.

Voter ID Apply Online

Overview of Voter ID Status

Name Voter ID Card Launched by Election Commission Beneficiaries Citizen of the

country Objective Providing Voter

ID Card Official website https://www.nvsp.in/

Features Of Digital Voter ID Card

E-EPIC is a secure PDF version of electors photo identity card

The digital voter ID card can be downloaded on mobile or on computer

The voter can store this card in mobile phone and also upload it as PDF on Digi locker or can also print it

Digital voter ID card is an addition to PCV EPIC

This electronic voter ID card can be downloaded from voter portal or voter helpline app

All those voters who have lost their EPIC can also download digital voter ID card

The form reference number can also be used to download digital voter ID card

The file size of the digital voter ID card is 250 KB

This digital voter ID card can be downloaded and printed and shown as a proof of Identity at polling stations

If all the family members have registered on the portal through a single mobile number then each member can do eKYC against the single mobile number and after that E-EPIC can be downloaded

Eligibility Of Digital Voter ID Card

There will be two phases of issuing digital voter ID cards. The eligibility of both the phases is as follows:-

Phase 1: All those new electors who have registered themselves during special summary revision 2021 and have a unique mobile number in the enrollment

All those new electors who have registered themselves during special summary revision 2021 and have a unique mobile number in the enrollment Phase 2: All the general electors

Benefits Of Digital Voter ID Card

The digital voter ID card will serve as an alternate of obtaining an electoral photo identity card in a digital format

Citizens can download digital voter ID cards from the official website. Hence digital voter ID cards can be obtained in a faster mode.

With the help of digital voter ID card polling can also be done during the election

Voter identification can also be done with the help of this card

All those functions of voter ID card that is performed by physical voter ID card can be performed by digital voter ID card

Citizens can download this card from the comfort of their home

For downloading digital voter ID card they are not required to visit any government offices

This will save a lot of time and money

Digitalizing the voter ID card will bring transparency to the system

This card can also be downloaded with the help of a voter helpline mobile app

Form number 6 reference number can also be used to download digital voter ID card

This card will be available to you in the PDF format

The size of this file will be of 250 KB

It should be noted that for downloading a digital voter ID card the candidate is required to do eKYC and update the mobile number

E KYC can also be done with the help of a single mobile number for all the members of the family

Registering In NVSP Portal

To

register yourself in the national voter’s service portal you need to follow the

simple procedure is given below:-

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on “Login/ Register”

Miracle, click on “don’t have an account, register as a new user”

Enter the details

Click on send an OTP

Enter the OTP

Click on “I have the EPIC number” or “I don’t have EPIC Number” as per the desire.

Fill the application form.

Click the “register” option

Procedure To Check NVSP Voter ID Card Status (Online)

To

check the status of your voter ID card you need to follow the simple steps

given below:-

Visit the official website of the national voter’s service portal

of the national voter’s service portal Log in through your credentials

Click on Track Status.

The status of your Voter ID will be displayed on the screen.

Procedure To Check Digital Voter ID Card Status

Now a new page will open before you

On this new page, you are required to enter your application number

After that, you have to click on check digital voter ID card status

As soon as you click on this link the digital voter ID card status will be on your computer screen.

Download Digital Voter ID Card

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the national voter’s service portal

of the national voter’s service portal The home page will open before you

On the home page, you have to login/register

Now you have to click on download E-EPIC

After that, you have to enter your EPIC number or form reference number

Now an OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number

You have to enter the OTP into the OTP box

After that, you have to click on Download E-EPIC (if your mobile number is not registered then you have to click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

(if your mobile number is not registered then you have to click on e-KYC to complete the KYC By following this procedure you can download digital voter ID card

Voter ID Card Status Through SMS

To check your voter ID card status by SMS, you have to send an SMS on the concerned helpline numbers which are provided differently for each state. The table given below will provide you with different helpline numbers which are finalized by the concerned authorities for different states:-

State SMS Format Number Bihar EEL<space>voter

ID number 56677 Karnataka KAEPIC<>voter

ID number 9243355223 Andhra Pradesh VOTE<>voter

ID number 9246280027 Kerala EEL<space>voter

ID number 54242/537252 Odisha CEOODI<space>voter

ID number 9238300131 Uttar Pradesh UPEPIC<space>voter

ID number 9212357123 Andhra Pradesh VOTE<space>voter

ID number 9246280027 Chandigarh BTH<space>voter

ID number 9216164606 West Bengal WBEC<space>

ID number 51969 Tamil Nadu EPIC<space>voter

ID number 9211728082

Searching Voter ID Card Name Wise

To

check the details of your voter ID card you need to follow the simple steps

given below:-

First, visit the Official Website link given here

link given here Two options will be provided on the homepage to search your electoral list-

Enter all the asked details

Click on search

Official CEO Websites

There

are different CEO websites available for different states of India. You can see

the different CEO website in the given table:-

State Website Andhra Pradesh (AP) ceoandhra.nic.in Telangana (TG) ceotelangana.nic.in Assam (AS) ceoassam.nic.in Arunachal Pradesh ceoarunachal.nic.in Goa (GA) ceogoa.nic.in Gujarat (GJ) ceo.gujarat.gov.in Bihar (BR) ceobihar.nic.com Haryana (HR) ceoharyana.nic.in Himachal Pradesh (HP) himachal.nic.in Jammu and Kashmir (JK) ceojk.nic.in Karnataka (KA) ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in Kerala (KL) ceo.kerala.gov.in Madhya Pradesh (MP) ceomadhyapradesh.nic.in Maharashtra (MH) ceo.maharashtra.gov.in Manipur (MN) ceomanipur.nic.in Mizoram (MZ) ceomizoram.nic.in Odisha (OR) ceoorissa.nic.in Punjab (PB) ceopunjab.nic.in Rajasthan (RJ) ceorajasthan.nic.in Sikkim (SK) ceosikkim.nic.in Tamil Nadu (TN) elections.tn.gov.in Uttar Pradesh (UP) ceouttarpradesh.nic.in West Bengal (WB) ceowestbengal.nic.in Delhi (DL) ceodelhi.gov.in

Facilities on NVSP Portal

Registration for new elector

Registration of overseas elector

Deletion or Objection in Electoral Roll

Correction of Entries

Transposition within AC

Migration to another AC

Procedure to Check Name in the Voter List

Voter list contains the name of all the eligible voters. Do you wish to check your name in the list or not? Check by following the below-given steps:-

Enter the asked details on the screen

Enter the verification code shows on the screen

Submit the information by clicking the “search” option

option Information will display on the screen

Procedure Of Deletion Or Objection In Electoral Roll

If you are already registered with the site log in with your ID and password

ID and password If you are not registered you need to register first by following the procedure mentioned above

Then you need to select the “deletion or objection in electoral roll” option

The form will appear, fill it up with the asked information, and submit it.

Correction In Entries In Voter Card

To make changes in the information in your voter card you have to follow the further mentioned steps:

Open the official website of the NVSP

of the NVSP Then you need to click the “log in/register” option

option If you are already registered with the site log in with your ID and password

If you are not registered you need to register first by following the procedure mentioned above

Then you need to select the “correction of entries” option

option Form 8 will appear on the screen

Fill the details in the form

Submit the application form by click the “submit” option

Transportation Within AC

Open the official website of the NVSP

of the NVSP Then you need to click the “log in/register” option

If you are already registered with the site log in with ID and password

If you are not registered you need to register first by following the procedure mentioned above

Then you need to select the “Transportation within AC” option

option Form 8A will appear on the screen

Fill the details in the form

Submit the application form by click the “submit” option

Migration To Another AC

Open the official website of the NVSP

of the NVSP Then you need to click the “log in/register” option

If you are already registered with the site log in with ID and password

If you are not registered you need to register first by following the procedure mentioned above

Then you need to select the “Migration to another AC” option

option The form will appear on the screen where you need to fill in the details

Submit the application form by click the “submit” option

Procedure To Give Information, Suggestion And Complaints

A new page will open in front of you where you have to click on sign up

Now you have to enter the mobile number, email address, and captcha code

After that, you are required to click on the register

Now a verification code will be sent to your mobile number. You have to enter the verification code in the verification code box

After that, you are required to click on verify

Now a form will be open in front of you where you have to enter your required details like your name, date of birth, age, gender, address, password, etc

Now click on submit

By following these steps your registration process will be completed

Now you need to login by clicking on the login link and entering your registered mobile

number, password, and captcha code

After that you are required to click on submit

Now you can give information or suggestions and register complaints

Procedure To Track Complaints

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the election commission of India

of the election commission of India The home page will open in front of you

On the homepage, you need to click on the citizen complaint corner

A new page will open in front of you were to have to click on track your complaint link

Now you have to enter the complaint id or reference number

After that click on show status

Your complaint status will be on your computer screen

Procedure To Download Voter Helpline App

First of all open Google Play Store on your mobile phone

After that, you need to enter voter helpline in the search box

Now you need to click on search option

A list will be displayed in front of you

You need to click on the topmost option

Now click on install

Voter helpline app will be downloaded in your mobile phone

You can also download voter helpline app by scanning the QR code that is present on the official website of election commission of India

Toll-Free Number to Check Voter ID Card Status

To

check your voter ID card status by following a toll-free number which is

provided by the official authorities of the election commission you need to

follow the simple steps given below:-