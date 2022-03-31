weather alert

NWS issues severe tornado warning, tornado watch, flood advisory for Davis County

Warning:Tornado Watch 79 is valid until 10 p.m. CDT today, valid for the following areas of Illinois
This clock includes 9 counties
in southeastern Illinois
edwards
in southern Illinois
Gallatin Hamilton Hardin Pope Saline Wabush Wayne White

Indiana includes 6 counties in this clock
in Southwest Indiana
pose
In Southwest Indiana Gibson Pike Spencer Vanderburgh Warrick

This clock includes 16 counties in Kentucky
in western Kentucky
Caldwell Calloway Christian Crittenden Davis Henderson Hopkins Livingston Lyon Marshall McLean Muhlenberg Todd Trigg Union Webster
This includes the cities of Albion, Benton, Booneville, Cadiz, Calhoun, Carmi, Dixon, Eddyville, Elizabeth, Elkton, Evansville, Fairfield, Fort Branch, Golconda, Graveville, ….


