NWS issues severe tornado warning, tornado watch, flood advisory for Davis County

Warning:

Tornado Watch 79 is valid until 10 p.m. CDT today, valid for the following areas of Illinois

This clock includes 9 counties

in southeastern Illinois

edwards

in southern Illinois

Gallatin Hamilton Hardin Pope Saline Wabush Wayne White Indiana includes 6 counties in this clock

in Southwest Indiana

pose

In Southwest Indiana Gibson Pike Spencer Vanderburgh Warrick This clock includes 16 counties in Kentucky

in western Kentucky

Caldwell Calloway Christian Crittenden Davis Henderson Hopkins Livingston Lyon Marshall McLean Muhlenberg Todd Trigg Union Webster

This includes the cities of Albion, Benton, Booneville, Cadiz, Calhoun, Carmi, Dixon, Eddyville, Elizabeth, Elkton, Evansville, Fairfield, Fort Branch, Golconda, Graveville, ….