NWW VS MUR Live Score Warriors Vs Reds Match-3 Tips Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD Scorecard & Playing XI







In the 3rd match of Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021, we have North-West Warriors juxtaposing Munster Reds. The match is being scheduled to play today on May 06, 2021, at 03:15 PM. This league has completed 2 matches and people are so crazy to watch the upcoming match. As you all know that IPL has been postponed till further announcement due to some positive cases among some of the players. Now when you can not watch IPL the league called Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2021 has brought enjoyment for all the fans of it.

The main thing that is making people crazy about the game is also that every player is having a different strategy to win the game. In this time when you can’t go anywhere and wants to stay safe at your house. You can enjoy the game just by making a dream team all you know is players and match details. Let’s have a look at the details that are mandatory to enjoy the game.

3rd Match

NWW vs MUR,

Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD

Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton, Eglinton

Thursday, May 06, 2021, 03:15 PM

North-West Warriors Playing XI (Probable): William Smale (WK), William Porterfield, Stuart Thompson, Nathan McGuire, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Boyd Rankin, Graham Kennedy, Ross Allen, David Rankin

Munster Reds Playing XI (Probable): Neil Rock (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Cormac McLoughlin Gavin, Jonathan Garth, Matthew Foster, Jack Tector, Tim Tector, Matthew Brewster, Aaron Cawley, Diarmuid Carey, Senan Jones

Well, as you all know that the match will be played at Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton, Eglinton, and the other thing that matters a lot is the weather report because this plays an important role in the prediction. According to all the latest weather forecasts the climate of Eglinton Cricket Club, Eglinton, Eglinton will be cold and so-called warm, some clouds will show their presence on the ground, all the players will have to show their strategy under moody weather.

If we talk about the pitch so the pitch of Eglinton Cricket Club seems to bat paradise more than a bowling pitch. Now when you are having all the necessary details the last thing to keep close to your mind is the previous performances so that we can get an idea about the upcoming winner. If we talk about North-West Warriors so the NWW has played only one match and the team has lost the chance.

On the other side if we talk about Munster Reds so the MUR has not played a single match, so this match is going to be hard for both because one has the idea to play on the pitch and the opponent has not played but the players can make it match tougher. Let’s see who will win the battle. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates on this tremendous match and also to check the live score of NWW Vs MUR.