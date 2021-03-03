NXT: Non-fungal tokens are the future of crypto – TMT Daily

NXT is making millions of dollars in the digital world. They seem to parallel the rise of cryptocurrency and seem to be the next stage in collectibles. But what the heck are doing Non-Fungi Token?

People are spending millions of dollars on a new kind of rarity that exists only in the online world. They are called NXT.

Big money

The digital collectible moment is huge. These Crypto Collectibles, known as NXT, Or non-fungal tokens, have recently exploded in popularity. Just last month, a piece of digital art by Biplab, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, was flipped for a record $ 6.6 million on the online art marketplace Nifty Gateway. It was originally purchased for about $ 67,000.

On NBA Top Shot of Dapper Labs, more than 200,000 people recently waited hours to purchase one of the 10,631 packs of Digital NBA Moments. And, one of thousands of computer-generated avatars called CryptoPunks recently sold for $ 2 million. In addition, a crypto art rendition of the Nyan Cat meme from 2011 sold for $ 590,000 at an online auction. Yikes!

They are marketplaces, among others, where people go to buy digital assets, or non-fungible tokens, which reside on the blockchain. NXT advocates say they fix a major problem with the Internet: artists are not being paid for the delivery of their content. At the same time, critics in crypto see NXT’s craze as another potential speculative frenzy that is sure to eventually fade out.

Intersection

What is NXT?

NXT, or non-fungible token, is a new type of digital asset. Owned by Property is recorded on a blockchain – A digital ledger similar to networks that reduce bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

But unlike most virtual currencies, you cannot exchange one NXT for another in the same way as you would with dollars or bars of gold. Each NXT is unique and serves as a collector’s item that cannot be duplicated, making them rare by design. You can think of them as a crypto substitute for rare Pokémon or baseball cards.

The rise of the Internet meant that anyone could watch pictures, videos and songs online for free. People are buying non-fake tokens in the belief that they will be able to prove ownership of a virtual item with the help of blockchain.

Sports clip

NBA Top Shot, an NXT platform based on the US Basketball League, lets users buy and sell short clips showing match highlights from star players. The NBA licenses the wrapper to Dapper Labs, a start-up that digitizes footage, creating a limited amount of reductions.

According to the website, NBA Top Shot has sold over $ 280 million Cryptocurrency. Dumper Labs deducts on each transaction while the NBA receives royalty payments.

Basketball is not the only sport to occur in crypto. French start-up Sorare allows users to collect and play officially licensed football cards in fantasy games. According to NXT data tracker Nonfangible, Sorare’s marketplace has sold more than $ 22 million to date. Sorare announced last week that it had raised $ 50 million from investors including Benchmark, Excel, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ghanian.

case in point

“This is a clear industry use case for NXT,” said Lars Rensing, CEO of the blockchain firm Protocol. “Trading cards and collectibles have always been a profitable revenue stream for clubs.”

Nadya Ivanova, chief operating officer of BNP Paribas-affiliated research firm L’Atelier, says Collectible digital assets An MP3 file can be thought of as a better version. Musicians have struggled to profit from their work in the digital age, and Ivanova says that some are turning to non-fictitious tokens to prove ownership of their work and find an additional source of revenue.

“It allows content creators to actually own the property rights they create, which allows them to benefit from it in various ways that they can’t do with physical art,” he told CNBC Reported, crypto art is the strongest growing subsection of the digital collectibles market.

Negative side of NXT

The rise in the prices of these non-fungible tokens has led to fears of a repeat of the speculative crypto craze. It reminded some investors of the early coin offering, or ICO, bubble of 2017, when many start-ups issued new digital tokens to raise money. Today any ICO project exists, and some have drawn investors out of millions of dollars.

There are some similarities with the ICO craze – for example, celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan and Mark Cuban have recently sold to NXT. “We had a similar moment in 2017,” said Billy Reinekamp, ​​head developer of the blockchain software firm Cosmos. Cnbc.

“Every gallery was considering an NXT. Every blue chip artist was considering it. But there was still a lot of risk when the market fell and it was shameful to join NXT when prices fell. I would not be surprised if we go through another whole bull market and bear market, ”said Renkamp. Nevertheless, the firms behind these tokens do not think it is a fad.

