NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

Rochester, NY (AP) – A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped federal custody, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Dominic Taddev, a hit man from a Rochester-area crime family, fled on March 28, according to Prisons Bureau website,

Taddev, 64, was imprisoned in a medium-security lockup in Florida in February before relocating to a residential halfway house in Florida.

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to fraud charges, which included the killings of three people during mob wars in the 1980s.

a federal judge in western New York Turned down Taddev’s request for compassionate release last year, Dismissing his claim that including health problems…