Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayar Raises Nation’s Honor, Becomes India’s Richest Woman Billionaire – Hurun Global Rich List 2022 Falguni Nayar features the Global Rich List Know her Net Worth tutd

Falguni Nayar, the founder of beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa, has been in the headlines for some time now. Thanks to the bumper success of Nykaa’s IPO, Nair has now entered the Hurun Global Rich List 2022. In this list, Nair has been ranked as India’s most successful self-made woman. He has surpassed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon with a net worth of $7.6 billion (Falguni Nayar Net Worth).

Falguni and her husband Sanjay Nair are among the top 10 new entrants included in the Hurun Global Rich List for 2022. Hurun has said that Nair’s entry could be possible because of the success of Nykaa’s IPO. The company’s IPO was listed with a premium of more than 82 percent. After the listing, the market cap of the company has crossed one lakh crores.

India has 215 billionaires

India ranks third in the world in terms of the number of billionaires. There are currently 215 billionaires in India. This number is 38 more than last year. There are 46 billionaires in healthcare, 29 in consumer goods and 23 in chemical sectors. There was an increase in the wealth of a total of 180 Indian billionaires. There itself. The wealth of 23 billionaires decreased. 11 people dropped out of the list of billionaires while there was no change in the place of 12 Indian billionaires.

mukesh ambani richest indian

In the Hurun Global Rich List 2022, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth is estimated at $ 103 billion and he remains the richest person in India. 24 new faces are included in the 100 richest people of the world. These include Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India.

Nykaa founded in 2012

Nair founded Nykaa in 2012. The company offers products from 4,000 beauty, personal care and fashion brands. The company sells its products through its website, app and stores.

Studied at IIM Ahmedabad, Nair started her career with the consulting industry. After this he worked in Kotak Mahindra Bank for 18 years. She has been the Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Investment Bank and the Director of Kotak Securities.