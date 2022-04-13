NYPD Still Looking for Subway Shooter

New York police on Wednesday are continuing to track down a man who, wearing a gas mask, wreaked havoc by setting off two smoking devices before setting fire to the subway during a morning rush Tuesday, injuring 23 people, In which ten were injured by gunshots.

However, there was no indication at this stage to qualify the attack as a terrorist act, a police source said.

