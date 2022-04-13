NYPD still pursuing shooter in subway shooting that injured 23

company

A man wearing a gas mask wreaked havoc on the New York subway yesterday.

New York police on Tuesday chased a man wearing a gas mask who wreaked havoc on the subway by setting off two smoking devices before opening fire in the early morning rush hour, injuring 23, of whom ten were shot . “We were really lucky it wasn’t more serious”New York Police Chief (NYPD) Keechant Sewell briefly outlined the officers’ relief following the attack, where the suspect – 12 hours after the shooting – fired 33 shots into the subway.

At 8:24 am, when metro trains in the metropolis are crowded, the man, who was wearing a gas mask, “The two canisters were opened due to which smoke came out in the train. After this he shot many passengers when the train…