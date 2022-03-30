NYSE lulls volatile GameStop (GME) shares on pause this morning

A volatile morning for GameStop stock is leading to a limit up-limit down halt. Here is the deal with NYSE’s GME Halt.

GameStop stock was halted on the New York Stock Exchange this morning. The NYSE claims that this was a Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) pause due to stock price fluctuations.

GameStop’s stock experienced its first day in two weeks.

The LULD pause began at 9:37:57 AM EDT and ended at 9:42:57 AM EDT. Various Internet users have Reported Share prices that were above $200/share in the morning, but GME’s day high was at $199.41/share yahoo finance,

2.5 million shares of GameStop (GME) were traded in the first 15 minutes of the day. Over 18 million shares ended…