NYSE lulls volatile GameStop (GME) shares on pause this morning

NYSE lulls volatile GameStop (GME) shares on pause this morning

A volatile morning for GameStop stock is leading to a limit up-limit down halt. Here is the deal with NYSE’s GME Halt.

GameStop stock was halted on the New York Stock Exchange this morning. The NYSE claims that this was a Limit Up-Limit Down (LULD) pause due to stock price fluctuations.

GameStop's stock experienced its first day in two weeks.
GameStop’s stock experienced its first day in two weeks.

The LULD pause began at 9:37:57 AM EDT and ended at 9:42:57 AM EDT. Various Internet users have Reported Share prices that were above $200/share in the morning, but GME’s day high was at $199.41/share yahoo finance,

2.5 million shares of GameStop (GME) were traded in the first 15 minutes of the day. Over 18 million shares ended…


Read Full News