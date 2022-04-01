NZ get death pool for potential campaign

31 Will do

All the white people sing the national anthem before their allies against the Gambia. (source: photosport)

Groups for this year’s 32-team World Cup were drawn on Saturday in Qatar with New Zealand or Costa Rica joining former world champions Spain and Germany as well as Japan in Group E.

The All Whites will play Costa Rica for this spot in a one-off match in Doha, Qatar in mid-June.

If New Zealand wins, they will be the lowest-ranked team in the competition at No. 101 after rising 10 places in the latest edition of FIFA following the Oceania qualifying tournament earlier this week.

Read more:…