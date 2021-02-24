NZ vs AUS Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Game for Best Fantasy Team | sport

NZ vs AUS Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Australia 2 T20I – 25 February (Dunedin). The fantasy stocks of Devon Conway and Daniel Symes have certainly gone high.

Host New Zealand will take on Australia in the second T20I match of the five-match T20I series. Trans-Tasman rivals are back for this mouth-watering series.

The Kiwi team has dominated their home season, and won the first game of the series easily. Devon Conway again proved his class, while Williamson, Guptill and Seifert must fire in this game. Tim Southee and Trent Boult are swinging the ball well, while Sodhi is the main spinner. New Zealand would like to continue their good form.

The Australian team lacked experience in the first game, and this is an important game for them. Aaron Finch is in poor form, while Maxwell will also have to step into this game. Mitchell Marsh is batting well, while Stoinis also looks decent. Jhe Richardson and Daniel Sams are the leading wicket-takers for this side.

Description of pitch conditions and weather

This pitch has been decent for batting with an average of 1.scheduled tribe The innings score was 166 runs.

Total T20 home games played: 15; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 5; Bats 2N d Won: 10

We can expect clear weather during the entire game.

Potential XI for both sides: –

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michelle Sentner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southey, Trent Boult, Iso Sodhi.

Australia – Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch, Josh Phillips, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Symes, Ashton Egger, Zee Richardson, Ken Richardson, Adam Zeda.

Match details

Five match T20I series

Matches: New Zealand vs Australia second T20I match

date and time: February 25, Thursday – 6:30 am IST

place: University Oval, Dunedin

Where to see: Fancode

Top 4 batting order

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Ken Williamson and Devon Conway.

Australia

Josh Phillips, Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis.

Death over specialist

New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee

Australia

Ken Richardson and Jhe Richardson

NZ vs AUS Fantasy Wicket Keeper

Tim Seifert We will have wicket-keepers in this game. Seifert scored 176 runs at an average of 88.00 in the last T20I series against Pakistan, while his strike-rate was 139.68. He is a great opener and he should be on fire in this game.

NZ vs AUS Fantasy Batsmen

Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Devon Conway We will have New Zealand batsmen. Williamson does not need statistics to prove his class, while Conway was unseeded in the last game, and has scored 273 T20Is at an average of 91.00. Guptill is in poor form, but he is a veteran of 2621 T20I runs and has the ability to turn the game around.

Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis Australia will have our batsmen. Finch is in poor form, but he scored 271 T20Is in 2020 at an average of 33.88, while his strike-rate was 138.97. Stoinis scored 396 runs in the recent BBL season at a strike-rate of 142.44, while he can bowl a few overs of his pace-bowling. Both these matches are winners.

NZ vs AUS Fantasy all-rounder

Glenn Maxwell and Daniel Symes Our all rounder from Australia will be. Maxwell scored 379 runs in the recent BBL season at a strike rate of 143.56, while bowling seven wickets. Samson recently took 11 wickets in the BBL, while he scored 200 runs with the bat. Both are important for this side.

NZ vs AUS Dream bowler

From New Zealand, Tim Southee and Trent Boult added Will add it to our team. Southee has taken 11 wickets in his last five T20 matches, while Bolt is also a world-class bowler. These two make a great pair for the hosts, and they took one wicket each in the previous match.

Jhe Richardson Australia will have our bowlers. Richardson took 29 wickets in the recent BBL season, while he was also the highest wicket taker. He took a few wickets in the last match.

Alternate changes: Martin Guptill and Aaron Finch out; In Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade.

Match Prediction: New Zealand is the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Ken Williamson and Glenn Maxwell

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Devon Conway and Daniel Symes

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team For Sports

