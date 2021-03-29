NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game | The SportsRush

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I – 30 March (Napier). Devon Conway and Martin Guptill are the best fantasy captains for this game.

Hosts New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series. The hosts have been dominating in the series so far.

The Kiwis dominated in the ODI series, whereas they would want to seal the T20I series with this win. Martin Guptill and Devon Conway have been batting well, whereas the bowlers are in form too. Bangladesh will miss the services of Tamim Iqbal in this series.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

This pitch has been brilliant for batting with the average 1st innings T20I score being 185 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 3; Bat 1st Won: 1; Bat 2nd Won: 2

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nusum Ahmed.

Match Details

Three Match T20I Series

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Second T20I Match

Date and Time: 30 March 2021, Tuesday – 11:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Where to Watch: Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Will Young.

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Mithun.

Death Over Specialists

New Zealand

Hamish Bennett and Tim Southee.

Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rehman and Mohammad Saifuddin

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Devon Conway and Finn Allen will be our wicket-keepers in this game. Conway has scored 458 T20I runs at an average of 65.43, whereas Allen scored 512 runs in the Super-Smash at a strike-rate of 193.93.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Batsmen

Martin Guptill and Will Young will be our batsmen from New Zealand. Guptill scored 218 runs in the T20I series against Australia at an average of 43.60, whereas Young scored 297 runs in the Super-Smash at a strike-rate of 174.70.

Mohammad Naim will be our batsman from Bangladesh. Naim is an aggressive opener, and he batted well in the last game.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Saifuddin will be our all-rounder from Bangladesh. He has scalped 14 T20I wickets in 16 games.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Bowlers

From New Zealand, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee will make it into our team. Sodhi scalped 14 wickets in the recent T20I series against Australia, whereas he scalped four wickets in the last T20I game. Southee has scalped 94 T20I wickets, whereas Ferguson has scalped 23 T20I wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Mustafizur Rahman and Nusum Ahmed will be our bowlers from Bangladesh. Rahman has scalped 58 T20I wickets at an economy of 8.04, whereas Nusum made his debut in the last game, and he scalped a couple of wickets.

Match Prediction: New Zealand are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Martin Guptill and Devon Conway

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ish Sodhi and Finn Allen

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players