NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game | The SportsRush

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I – 1 April (Auckland). Devon Conway and Martin Guptill are the best fantasy captains for this game.
Hosts New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I match of the three-match T20I series. The hosts have been dominating in the series so far.
The Kiwis dominated in the ODI series, whereas they have already sealed the T20I series. Martin Guptill and Devon Conway have been batting well, whereas the bowlers are in form too. Bangladesh will play for respect in this game.
Pitch Conditions and Weather Details
This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings T20I (Men’s) score being 170 runs.
Total T20I Games Played: 23; Bat 1st Won: 9; Bat 2nd Won: 12; Tie: 2
We can expect clouds throughout the game.
Probable XI for both sides:-
New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi.
Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nusum Ahmed.
Match Details
Three Match T20I Series
Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Third T20I Match
Date and Time: April 1, 2021, Thursday – 11:30 AM
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Where to Watch: Fancode
Top 4 Batting Order
New Zealand
Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Will Young.
Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Mithun.
Death Over Specialists
New Zealand
- Adam Milne and Tim Southee.
Bangladesh
- Tasking Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin
NZ vs BAN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper
Devon Conway and Finn Allen will be our wicket-keepers in this game. Conway has scored 473 T20I runs at an average of 59.12, whereas Allen scored 512 runs in the Super-Smash at a strike-rate of 193.93.
NZ vs BAN Fantasy Batsmen
Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips will be our batsmen from New Zealand. Guptill scored 218 runs in the T20I series against Australia at an average of 43.60, whereas Phillips has scored 491 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 147.89. Both of them are brilliant players, whereas Phillips can bowl a few overs.
Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar will be our batsmen from Bangladesh. Naim has scored 65 runs in just a couple of games in the series, whereas Sarkar scored a brilliant half-century in the 2nd T20I game.
NZ vs BAN Fantasy All-Rounders
Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan will be our all-rounders from Bangladesh. Saifuddin has scalped 15 T20I wickets in 17 games, whereas Hasan has scalped three wickets in this series. Both of them have bowled well.
NZ vs BAN Fantasy Bowlers
From New Zealand, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, and Tim Southee will make it into our team. Sodhi scalped 14 wickets in the recent T20I series against Australia, whereas he scalped four wickets in the first T20I game. Southee has scalped 96 T20I wickets, whereas Milne has scalped 27 T20I wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.
Match Prediction: New Zealand are the favourites to win this game.
Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-
Martin Guptill and Devon Conway
Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-
Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen
SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game
Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.
Fantasy Disclaimer
All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players