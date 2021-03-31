LATEST

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game | The SportsRush

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I – 1 April (Auckland). Devon Conway and Martin Guptill are the best fantasy captains for this game.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I – 1 April (Auckland). Devon Conway and Martin Guptill are the best fantasy captains for this game.

Hosts New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I match of the three-match T20I series. The hosts have been dominating in the series so far.

The Kiwis dominated in the ODI series, whereas they have already sealed the T20I series. Martin Guptill and Devon Conway have been batting well, whereas the bowlers are in form too. Bangladesh will play for respect in this game.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings T20I (Men’s) score being 170 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 23; Bat 1st Won: 9; Bat 2nd Won: 12; Tie: 2

We can expect clouds throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand – Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi.

Bangladesh – Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nusum Ahmed.

Contents hide
1 Match Details
1.1 Death Over Specialists
2 NZ vs BAN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper
3 NZ vs BAN Fantasy Batsmen
4 NZ vs BAN Fantasy All-Rounders
5 NZ vs BAN Fantasy Bowlers

Match Details

Three Match  T20I Series

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh Third T20I Match

Date and Time: April 1, 2021, Thursday – 11:30 AM

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Where to Watch: Fancode

Top 4 Batting Order

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, and Will Young.

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Mithun.

Death Over Specialists

New Zealand

  • Adam Milne and Tim Southee.

Bangladesh

  • Tasking Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Devon Conway and Finn Allen will be our wicket-keepers in this game. Conway has scored 473 T20I runs at an average of 59.12, whereas Allen scored 512 runs in the Super-Smash at a strike-rate of 193.93.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Batsmen

Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips will be our batsmen from New Zealand. Guptill scored 218 runs in the T20I series against Australia at an average of 43.60, whereas Phillips has scored 491 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 147.89. Both of them are brilliant players, whereas Phillips can bowl a few overs.

Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar will be our batsmen from Bangladesh. Naim has scored 65 runs in just a couple of games in the series, whereas Sarkar scored a brilliant half-century in the 2nd T20I game.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy All-Rounders

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahedi Hasan will be our all-rounders from Bangladesh. Saifuddin has scalped 15 T20I wickets in 17 games, whereas Hasan has scalped three wickets in this series. Both of them have bowled well.

NZ vs BAN Fantasy Bowlers

From New Zealand, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, and Tim Southee will make it into our team. Sodhi scalped 14 wickets in the recent T20I series against Australia, whereas he scalped four wickets in the first T20I game. Southee has scalped 96 T20I wickets, whereas Milne has scalped 27 T20I wickets. All three of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: New Zealand are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Martin Guptill and Devon Conway

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players

