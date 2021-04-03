NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Team for 1st ODI Game | The SportsRush

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI – 4 April 2021 (Mount Maunganui). Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry are the players to look out for in this game.

New Zealand Women will take on Australian Women in the 1st game of the three-game ODI series, which will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Women lost their last series ODI against England Women, whereas they will now face a tougher opponent in Australia. The Australian team is full of superstars, and they will be the dominating side in this series.

Pitch Report:

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings ODI (Men’s) score being 279 runs.

Total ODI Games Played: 10; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 3.30 AM, Ground:- Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand Women – Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr.

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Devine, A Satterthwaite, E Perry, B Mooney, and J Jonassen.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 1772 ODI runs at an average of 32.81, whereas she will open the innings for Australia.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters

B Mooney (Price 9) and A Gardner (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Australia. Mooney has scored 1104 ODI runs at an average of 40.88, whereas Gardner has scored 376 ODI runs with 40 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant players.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Amy has scored 4067 ODI runs at an average of 39.48, whereas she has also scalped 43 wickets.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders

E Perry (Price 10) and J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Australia. Perry has scored 3022 ODI runs at an average of 52.10, whereas she has scalped 152 wickets in bowling. Jonassen has scalped 109 ODI wickets, whereas she was the highest wicket-taker of Women’s BBL with 22 wickets.

S Devine (Price 10) and F Mackay (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Devine has scored 2697 ODI runs in her career at an average of 31.00, whereas she has scalped 75 wickets in bowling. Mackay has been opening well for the side, whereas she is a wicket-taker too.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9) and G Wareham (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Australia. Wareham has scalped 20 ODI wickets in her career, whereas Schutt has scalped 92 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

L Tahuhu (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Tahuhu has scalped 71 ODI wickets, and she is one of the experienced pacers.

Match Prediction: Australia Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Beth Mooney and Amy Satterthwaite

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.