NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd ODI Game | The SportsRush

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI – 7 April 2021 (Mount Maunganui). Ellyse Perry is the best fantasy pick for this game.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI – 7 April 2021 (Mount Maunganui). Ellyse Perry is the best fantasy pick for this game.

New Zealand Women will take on Australian Women in the 2nd game of the three-game ODI series, which will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Women will play this game in a DO or DIE situation, whereas Australia would want to seal the series. The absence of Sophie Devine is a big blow for the hosts.

Pitch Report:

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings ODI (Men’s) score being 279 runs.

Total ODI Games Played: 10; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 AM, Ground:- Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand Women – Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr.

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Satterthwaite, A Healy, E Perry, B Mooney, and J Jonassen.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 1837 ODI runs at an average of 33.40, whereas she will open the innings for Australia.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters

B Mooney (Price 9) and A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Mooney has scored 1116 ODI runs at an average of 39.85, whereas Gardner has scored 429 ODI runs with 41 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant players.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Amy has scored 4099 ODI runs at an average of 39.41, whereas she has also scalped 44 wickets.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders

E Perry (Price 10) and J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Australia. Perry has scored 3078 ODI runs at an average of 53.06, whereas she has scalped 152 wickets in bowling. Jonassen has scalped 109 ODI wickets, whereas she was the highest wicket-taker of Women’s BBL with 22 wickets.

A Kerr (Price 9.5) and L Kasperek (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Kerr has scored 635 ODI runs at an average of 30.23, whereas she has scalped 59 wickets in bowling. Kasperek has scalped 51 ODI wickets in 33 games, whereas her economy has been 3.89.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9.5) and G Wareham (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Australia. Wareham has scalped 20 ODI wickets in her career, whereas Schutt has scalped 96 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

R Mair (Price 8) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Mair has scalped eight wickets in five games, and she is helpful in managing credits.

Match Prediction: Australia Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

