NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Team for 2nd T20I Game | The SportsRush

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I – 30 March 2021 (Napier). Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry are the players to look out for in this game.

New Zealand Women will take on Australian Women in the 2nd game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at McLean Park in Napier.

New Zealand Women will play this game in a DO or Die situation, whereas the Australian side would want to seal the series. The Australian team is full of T20 superstars, and they will be the dominating side in this series.

Pitch Report:

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings T20I (Men’s) score being 185 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 3; Bat 1st Won: 1; Bat 2nd Won: 2

Contents hide
1 Match Details :
2 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper
3 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters
4 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders
5 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 AM, Ground:- McLean Park, Napier.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay.

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Devine, A Healy, A Satterthwaite, B Mooney, and J Jonassen.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2109 T20I runs at an average of 24.81, whereas her strike-rate has been 131.32. She is a destructive opener.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters

B Mooney (Price 9.5) and A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Mooney has scored 1489 T20I runs at an average of 35.45, whereas Gardner has scored 810 T20I runs with 23 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant players, whereas Mooney was the highest run-scorer of the recent Women’s BBL.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Amy has scored 1711 T20I runs in her career, whereas she has also scalped 24 wickets.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) and N Carey (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Australia. Jonassen has scalped 74 T20I wickets, whereas she was the highest wicket-taker of Women’s BBL with 22 wickets. Carey has scalped 11 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.24, whereas she bowled well in the first T20I game.

S Devine (Price 10) and A Kerr (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Devine has scored 2474 T20I runs in her career at an average of 29.80, whereas she has scalped 94 wickets in bowling. Kerr has scalped 39 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.91, whereas she bats at the number four slot.

[You can also take E Perry instead of A Kerr]

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

G Wareham (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Australia. Wareham has scalped 32 T20I wickets in her career, whereas her economy has been 5.75.

J Kerr (Price 8.5) and H Rowe (Price 8) will be our bowlers from New Zealand. Kerr scalped a couple of wickets in the last game, whereas Rowe is helpful in managing credits.

Match Prediction: Australia Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

