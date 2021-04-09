NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd ODI Game | The SportsRush

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd ODI – 10 April 2021 (Mount Maunganui). Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy are the best fantasy picks for this game.

New Zealand Women will take on Australian Women in the 3rd game of the three-game ODI series, which will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand Women will play for respect in this game, whereas Australia Women will aim for a white-wash.

Pitch Report:

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings ODI (Men’s) score being 279 runs.

Total ODI Games Played: 10; Bat 1st Won: 5; Bat 2nd Won: 5

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 AM, Ground:- Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand Women – Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

A Satterthwaite, A Healy, E Perry, M Schutt, and J Jonassen

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 1881 ODI runs at an average of 33.58, whereas she will open the innings for Australia.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters

R Haynes (Price 9) and A Gardner (Price 9) will be our batters from Australia. Haynes has scored 1937 ODI runs at an average of 37.25, whereas Gardner has scored 448 ODI runs with 41 wickets in bowling. Both of them are brilliant players.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Amy has scored 4105 ODI runs at an average of 39.41, whereas she has also scalped 45 wickets.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders

E Perry (Price 10) and J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from Australia. Perry has scored 3094 ODI runs at an average of 52.44, whereas she has scalped 152 wickets in bowling. Jonassen has scalped 112 ODI wickets, whereas she was the highest wicket-taker of Women’s BBL with 22 wickets.

A Kerr (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from New Zealand. Kerr has scored 682 ODI runs at an average of 31.00, whereas she has scalped 59 wickets in bowling.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9.5) and G Wareham (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Australia. Wareham has scalped 22 ODI wickets in her career, whereas Schutt has scalped 97 wickets. Both of them are wicket-takers.

L Kasperek (Price 8.5) and R Mair (Price 8) will be our bowlers from New Zealand. Kasperek has scalped 57 ODI wickets in 34 games, whereas Mair has scalped four wickets in her career, and she is helpful in managing credits.

Match Prediction: Australia Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.