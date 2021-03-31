LATEST

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I – 1 April 2021 (Auckland). Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry are the players to look out for in this game.

New Zealand Women will take on Australian Women in the 3rd game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand Women surprised everyone by winning the 2nd T20I, whereas the Australian side would want to make a comeback in this game. The Australian team is full of T20 superstars, and they would want to dominate.

Pitch Report:

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings T20I (Men’s) score being 170 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 23; Bat 1st Won: 9; Bat 2nd Won: 12; Tie: 2

Contents hide
1 Match Details :
2 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper
3 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters
4 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders
5 NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 AM, Ground:- Eden Park, Auckland

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton.

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Devine, A Healy, A Satterthwaite, B Mooney, and J Jonassen.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2113 T20I runs at an average of 24.56, whereas her strike-rate has been 130.67. She is a destructive opener.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters

B Mooney (Price 9.5) and R Haynes (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Australia. Mooney has scored 1550 T20I runs at an average of 36.90, whereas Haynes has scored 793 T20I runs at an average of 26.43. Both of them are brilliant players, whereas Mooney was the highest run-scorer of the recent Women’s BBL.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Amy has scored 1717 T20I runs in her career, whereas she has also scalped 24 wickets.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Jonassen has scalped 74 T20I wickets, whereas she was the highest wicket-taker of Women’s BBL with 22 wickets.

S Devine (Price 10) and A Kerr (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Devine has scored 2474 T20I runs in her career at an average of 29.80, whereas she has scalped 94 wickets in bowling. Kerr has scalped 39 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.93, whereas she bats at the number four slot.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9), G Wareham (Price 8.5), and D Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Schutt has scalped 96 T20I wickets in her career, whereas Wareham has 33 scalps under her belt. Brown is helpful in managing the credits.

J Kerr (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kerr is in fine form, and she has scalped three wickets in the series so far.

Alternative Changes: A Kerr and D Brown Out; E Perry and H Rowe In

Match Prediction: Australia Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top