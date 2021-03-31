NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction : New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Fantasy Team for 3rd T20I Game | The SportsRush

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I – 1 April 2021 (Auckland). Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, and Ellyse Perry are the players to look out for in this game.

New Zealand Women will take on Australian Women in the 3rd game of the three-game T20I series, which will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

New Zealand Women surprised everyone by winning the 2nd T20I, whereas the Australian side would want to make a comeback in this game. The Australian team is full of T20 superstars, and they would want to dominate.

Pitch Report:

This pitch has been decent for batting with the average 1st innings T20I (Men’s) score being 170 runs.

Total T20I Games Played: 23; Bat 1st Won: 9; Bat 2nd Won: 12; Tie: 2

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 AM, Ground:- Eden Park, Auckland

Probable XI for both sides:-

New Zealand Women – Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Thamsyn Newton.

Australia Women – Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of T20I games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Devine, A Healy, A Satterthwaite, B Mooney, and J Jonassen.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

A Healy (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Healy has scored 2113 T20I runs at an average of 24.56, whereas her strike-rate has been 130.67. She is a destructive opener.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Batters

B Mooney (Price 9.5) and R Haynes (Price 8.5) will be our batters from Australia. Mooney has scored 1550 T20I runs at an average of 36.90, whereas Haynes has scored 793 T20I runs at an average of 26.43. Both of them are brilliant players, whereas Mooney was the highest run-scorer of the recent Women’s BBL.

A Satterthwaite (Price 9.5) will be our batter from New Zealand. Amy has scored 1717 T20I runs in her career, whereas she has also scalped 24 wickets.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Australia. Jonassen has scalped 74 T20I wickets, whereas she was the highest wicket-taker of Women’s BBL with 22 wickets.

S Devine (Price 10) and A Kerr (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from New Zealand. Devine has scored 2474 T20I runs in her career at an average of 29.80, whereas she has scalped 94 wickets in bowling. Kerr has scalped 39 T20I wickets at an economy of 5.93, whereas she bats at the number four slot.

NZ-W vs AU-W Fantasy Bowlers

M Schutt (Price 9), G Wareham (Price 8.5), and D Brown (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Australia. Schutt has scalped 96 T20I wickets in her career, whereas Wareham has 33 scalps under her belt. Brown is helpful in managing the credits.

J Kerr (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from New Zealand. Kerr is in fine form, and she has scalped three wickets in the series so far.

Alternative Changes: A Kerr and D Brown Out; E Perry and H Rowe In

Match Prediction: Australia Women are the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

All the captain’s pick + Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.