NZ-W vs AU-W Live Score, Top Pick, LineUp, Playing11 New Zealand Women and Australia Women ODI Scorecard

Another much-awaited and interesting match is on the way to excite all the cricket lovers. This is the first match of Women ODI in which New Zealand Women and Australia Women is going to lock the horns with each other. The two teams are very famous for their mind-blowing and fantastic performance in the matches. The team has played plenty of good matches in which they showcase their talent and skills perfectly. Both teams are in really good form as they are playing extremely well on the ground. In this article, you will get all the needed information about the match like time, date, venue, prediction, etc.

NZ-W vs AU-W Live Score

NZ-W vs AU-W Match Details

Match:- New Zealand Women’s and Australia Women’s ODI

Venue:- Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Date:- Sunday, April 04, 2021

Time: – 03:30 AM

New Zealand Women will be faced-off against the team Australia Women. Now, we will discuss the performance of the teams in the last five matches. The New Zealand Women team is currently placed at the bottom spot on the points table. In the last five matches, the team has won only one match which is not a good score. The team should improve their performance to move forward in the league.

If we talk about the opponent team, Australia Women is currently sitting at the top position in the points table. In the last five matches, the team has won all matches with a very good score. The performance of the team is commendable as all players are trying to keep their winning streak. The team has all-rounders, best fielders which is a plus point for the team.

New Zealand Women:

Katey Martin

Amelia Kerr

Leigh Kasperek

Hayley Jensen

Amy Satterthwaite

Rosemary Mair

Brooke Halliday

Sophie Devine

Frances Mackay

Maddy Green

Lauren Down

Australia Women:

Tayla Vlaeminck

Megan Schutt

Jess Jonassen

Georgia Wareham

Nicola Carey

Ellyse Perry

Ashleigh Gardner

Rachael Haynes

Meg Lanning (c)

Beth Mooney

Alyssa Healy (wk)

As per the previous performance, we observed that team Australia Women is performing exceptionally on the ground. Each player is playing with confidence and dedication so that they could win every match. On the other hand, team New Zealand are trying to come back in the form with lots of practice. On the basis of the performance, we predict that team Australia Women has higher chances to win the match. Stay tuned with us for further updates.