NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Prediction: Best Fantasy Team Game for New Zealand Women vs England Women 3 T20I Game

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs England Women 3 T20I – 7 March 2021 (Wellington). Sophie Devine, Tammy Beaumont, and Nut Siver are the players to watch out for in this game.

Loading...

New Zealand Women will play against England women’s team in 3rdThird The three-match T20I series will be played at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Loading...

New Zealand lost in the women’s ODI series, while they also lost the T20 series. England have dominated the series so far. This game is a dead rubber.

Loading...

Pitch report – Pitch is a very good batting surface, while also a little help for pacers.

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 8.30 am, Ground: – Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Loading...

New zealand women – Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Martin, Brooke Holiday, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Rosemary Mair, Leah Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Thamesin Newton.

Loading...

Lady of england – Tammy Beaumont, Daniel Wyatt, Nat Siver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Catherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Maddy Villiers, Freya Davis.

Loading...

Note: – The figures mentioned are of T20I game.

Loading...

Squad must have 5 players

Loading...

S Divine, L Kasperek, N Siver, T Beaumont and S Ecclestone.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

K. Martin (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Martin has scored 951 T20Is in his career at a strike-rate of 110.71.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Batsmen

T Beaumont (value 9) and D Wyatt (price 9) England will have our batsmen. Beaumont has scored 1470 T20I runs, while he was the highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 276 runs in three matches. Wyatt has scored 1672 T20I runs in his career, while he has taken 46 wickets in bowling. Together these two will open the innings.

Loading...

a battery We will have a batsman from New Zealand. Amy has scored 1646 T20I runs in her career, while she has also taken 24 wickets.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy all-rounder

Ann Siver (Price 10) Our all-rounder from England will be. Siver has scored 1561 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 112.22, while he has taken 66 wickets. He is a world class player.

Loading...

S. Divine (value 10.5) and H. Jensen (value 8.5) New Zealand players will be our all-rounders. Devine has scored 2457 T20I runs at a strike rate of 124.91 in his career, while bowling 91 wickets. Jenson is a good start to the team, while he is also a wicket-taker.

Loading...

[Heather Knight has been dropped due to credit issues]

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Dream bowler

S Ecclestone (Price 9), S Glen (Price 8.5), K Brunt (Price 8.5) England will have our bowlers. Ecclestone has taken 59 T20I wickets in 40 matches, while Glen has scored 26 runs in 17 matches. Brunt has hit 91 sixes in his T20I career, and has also scored 493 runs. All three are wicket takers.

Loading...

El Kasparek (Price 9) We will have New Zealand bowlers. Kasparek has taken 68 T20I wickets in 42 matches. He has been the best bowler on the side in T20 format.

Loading...

Match Prediction: The England woman is the favorite to win the game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Sophie Devine and Net Scientist

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

All Captain Pick + Tammy Beaumont and Hayley Jensen

Loading...

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team for Sports

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Notional disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.