NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs England Women 2 T20I Game for Best Fantasy Team | sport

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women vs England Women 2 T20I – 5 March 2021 (Wellington). Sophie Devine, Tammy Beaumont, and Nut Siver are the players to watch out for in this game.

Loading...

The New Zealand women will lead the England women in the second game of the three-match T20I series, which will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Loading...

The New Zealand women lost in the ODI series, while they also lost the first T20I. Sophie Devine will be his most trusted player in this series. The England women won the ODI series, and a win in the game would seal the T20 series for them.

Loading...

Pitch report – The pitch is a very good batting surface, while also being of little help to pacers.

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 am Ground: – Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Loading...

New zealand women – Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Katie Martin, Brooke Holiday, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Rosemary Mair, Leah Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Thamesin Newton.

Loading...

England lady – Tammy Beaumont, Daniel Wyatt, Nat Siver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Catherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Maddy Villiers, Freya Davis.

Loading...

Note: – The figures mentioned are of T20I game.

Loading...

Squad must have 5 players

Loading...

S Divine, H Knight, N Siver, T Beaumont and S Ecclestone.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

K. Martin (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Martin has scored 951 T20Is in his career at a strike-rate of 110.96.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Batsmen

T Beaumont (value 9) and D Wyatt (price 9) England will have our batsmen. Beaumont has scored 1407 T20Is, while he was the highest run-scorer in the ODI series with 276 runs in three matches. Wyatt has scored 1663 T20I runs in his career, while he has taken 46 wickets in bowling. Together these two will open the innings.

Loading...

a battery We will have a batsman from New Zealand. Amy has scored 1597 T20I runs in her career, while she has also taken 24 wickets.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy all-rounder

N Siver (Price 10) and H Knight (Price 10) We will have all-rounders from England. Siver has scored 1561 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 112.22, while he has taken 64 wickets. Knight has scored 1256 T20I runs in his career at a strike rate of 119.73, while he has taken 20 wickets. Both also performed well in the ODI series.

Loading...

S Divine (Price 10.5) and B Holiday (Price 8) New Zealand players will be our all-rounders. Devine has scored 2449 T20I runs in his career with a strike-rate of 125.14, while bowling 91 wickets. Holiday scored 215 runs in the ODI series at an average of 53.75, while he took three wickets in bowling.

Loading...

NZ-W vs N-W Dream bowler

S Ecclestone (Price 9), K Brunt (Price 8.5), M Villiers (Price 8) England will have our bowlers. Ecclestone has taken 58 T20I wickets in 39 matches, while Brunt has hit 91 scallops in his T20 career, and has also scored 493 runs. Villiers has taken eight wickets in ten T20I matches. All three are wicket takers.

Loading...

Match Prediction: The England woman is the favorite to win the game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Sophie Devine and Net Scientist

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

All Captain Pick + Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont

Loading...

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team For Sports

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Notional disclaimer

Loading...

All our selections are based on an in-depth and nuanced analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article presenting your side as a guide for the match and the players.