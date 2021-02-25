NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Prediction: New Zealand Women’s vs England Women’s Second ODI Game of the Best Fantasy Team | sport

NZ-W vs N-W fantasy prediction: New Zealand Women vs England Women Second ODI – 26 February 2021 (Christchurch). Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, and Nut Siver are out-of-play players in this game.

The New Zealand women will take on England in the second match of the three-match ODI series, which will be played at University Oval in Dunedin.

England won the first ODI, and they want to seal the series, while the Kiwis would like to level it. The England all-rounder gives him more balance, while the Whitefrons are missing some of their key players in this series. This should be an easy game for visitors.

Pitch report – Pitch is a very good batting surface, while also a little help for pacers.

Match Details:

Time:- 3.30 AM, Ground: – Haggle Oval, Christchurch

Potential XI for both sides: –

New zealand women – Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Divine, Amelia Kerr, Katie Martin, Brooke Holiday, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Frances McKay, Frances Jones.

England lady – Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight, Nat Siver, Amy Jones, Frank Wilson, Catherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davis.

Note: – The figures mentioned are of ODI games.

Squad must have 5 players

S Divine, H Knight, N Siver, A Sutterite and S Ecclestone.

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

N dod (value 8) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Dodd is an opener with 219 ODI runs, and he is chosen to manage the credits.

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy Batsmen

Tea Beaumont (Price 9.5) We will have a batsman from England. Beaumont has scored 2458 ODIs at an average of 42.37, while he scored a half-century in the last game. He is a great player.

A Battery (Price 9.5) and B Holiday (Price 8) We will have batsmen from New Zealand. Amy has scored 3925 ODIs at an average of 38.57 in her career, while she has also taken 43 wickets. Holiday made his debut in the last game and scored a half-century, while he could play a few overs off the ball.

NZ-W vs N-W Fantasy all-rounder

N Siver (Price 10) and H Knight (Price 10) We will have all-rounders from England. Scientist has scored 1906 ODIs at an average of 39.70, while he has taken 45 wickets. Knight has scored 2867 ODI runs in his career at an average of 38.74, while he has taken 49 wickets. Both of them are world class all-rounders.

S. Divine (value 10) and H. Jensen (value 8.5) New Zealand players will be our all-rounders. Divine has scored 2676 ODI runs at an average of 31.50 in his career, while he has taken 73 wickets in bowling. Jenson scored a brilliant half-century in the last game as an opener, while he is the bowler taking wickets off the ball.

NZ-W vs N-W Dream bowler

S Ecclestone (value 9), S Glen (price 8.5), and K Brunt (price 8.5) England will have our bowlers. Ecclestone has taken 39 ODI wickets in 25 matches, while Brunt has scored 151 scalps in his ODI career, and has also scored 844 runs. Glenn, on the other hand, has taken nine ODI wickets in four matches. All three are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: The England woman is the favorite to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Sophie Devine and Heather Knight

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

All Captain Pick + Natalie Siver and Amy Satterthwaite

TMT Small-League Fantasy Team For Sports

