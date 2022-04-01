NZer of the Year Sir Stephen O’Regan

New Zealander of the Year 2022 Ta Tippin sat down with O’Regan Breakfast’s Jenny-May Clarkson to reflect on her life’s work and share her hopes for the future.

All roads lead to Wakapapa, as Ta Tipen O’Regan looks back on one of the biggest moments in his IVI history and shares his dreams for the future of race relations in Aotearoa.

The respected Māori leader, academic and Kaumatua was named Te Pau Whakare o Aotearoa on Thursday night as the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

Ta Tipin was the chief negotiator in one of the first Ivy settlements with the Crown of Aotearoa – Te Kerime o Ngai Tahu, which was settled in 1988.

It was a compromise of seven generations in the making, and as Ta Tippen explained in an interview with Breakfast’s Jenny-May Clarkson, it was not…