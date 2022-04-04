NZX error results in stopping trading on Air NZ rights, showing the wrong price for rights and shares

Air New Zealand’s capital increase allows eligible shareholders to purchase two additional shares for each share they already own.

The New Zealand Shareholders Association states that an error in the pricing of Air New Zealand shares and rights by the New Zealand Stock Exchange, NZX, has created confusion in an already complicated capital raising by the airline.

Rights in Air New Zealand were due to begin trading on Monday morning as the national carrier seeks to raise $1.2 billion from shareholders. Each share held in Air New Zealand gives the owner the right to purchase two new shares at 53c per share.

At 9.59 pm Air New Zealand and NZX stated that the reference price and rights for Air New Zealand shares were incorrect www.nzx.com,

He said the correct reference values ​​were…