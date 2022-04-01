NZX falls 0.1 per cent, Air New Zealand shares continue to fall

The New Zealand stock market started the month with losses, despite small gains managed by top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index closed down 0.1 per cent, or 20.8 points, at 12,089.43 on Friday.

Peter McIntyre, investment advisor at Craig Investment Partners, said the market remained weak throughout the day.

“All major indices were down in the US and UK as well, so our gains for today are not necessarily strong. Asia has also been generally mixed,” he said.

“I think a lot of investors are just sitting on the sidelines, a lot of concerns, …