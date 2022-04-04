Oberlin College loses appeal in defamation case over shoplifting incident

CLEVELAND — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million ruling for a business that it successfully claimed was sold by Oberlin College after a shoplifting incident on the campus of the historic liberal arts school and music conservatory outside Cleveland. was maligned.

The 9th District Court of Appeals in Akron on Thursday dismissed all of Oberlin College’s claims and upheld a judge’s ruling that lawyers for the owners of Gibson Bakery and Food Mart should receive $6.3 million in legal fees from the school.

The three-judge panel also agreed with Lorraine County Judge John Miraldi’s decision to dismiss Oberlin College’s proposal for a new trial and denied the store owners’ claim that the damage award did not adequately punish the school. .

Oberlin College said in a statement…