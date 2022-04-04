This March 5, 2013 file photo shows a student riding a bicycle on the campus of Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. The 9th District Court of Appeals on Thursday, March 31, 2022, upheld a $31 million judgment against Oberlin College, which was awarded to Gibson's Bakery and Food Mart, which successfully claimed it was a shoplifter in November of 2016. It was maligned by the school after the incident.

Oberlin College loses appeal in defamation case over shoplifting incident


Read Full News