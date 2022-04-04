Oberlin College loses appeal in lawsuit filed by local bakery

An Ohio appeals court upheld a decision that would have cost Oberlin College millions of dollars in a long-running legal battle between the college and a local bakery that students accused of racist actions.

In a 3 to 0 ruling, a state appeals court upheld a 2019 ruling that required Oberlin College to pay $25 million in punitive damages and $6 million in legal fees after the business sued Oberlin. Alleged damage to reputation. A shoplifting incident in 2016 sparked student protests and accusations of racism against the bakery.

Gibson Bakery sued the college in 2017, when Allyn D. Gibson—an employee whose father and grandfather owned a bakery—confronted three Black Oberlin students, one of whom was caught stealing alcohol. Student assault…