Obituary: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

When I first saw Taylor Hawkins, I was stunned.

It was 1997, and the Foo Fighters were in Oakland with Henry J. Caesars playing Auditorium color and size Travel. I knew William Goldsmith had left and was replaced by Alanis Morissette’s drummer.

I had no idea what kind of statement Dave Grohl was about to make about the new guy.

He opened both of them by beating Hell from different drum kits. in time. with. Just seeing everything is cursing. The first thing I thought was, “How cool, I’m standing near the stage and watching Dave Grohl drumming.”

Next wasJesus,