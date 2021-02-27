OBJ’s high school days made him a Louisiana legend

Odell Beckham Jr. Has definitely made a name for itself NFL.

The wide receiver spent five seasons with New york giants Before leaving to Cleveland brown.

Whether you love him or hate him, OBJ is one of the best-selling stars in the game today. His high school highlights are an interesting time capsule that shows how he is Explosives On the field for the rest of his life.

Odell Beckham Jr. in High School

Odell Beckham Jr. participated Isidore Newman School In New Orleans, Louisiana. He may be known as a wide receiver today, but he played Bus everywhere For the Greenies, also lining up as a quarterback, backing, cornerback, and kickoff / punt return specialist.

That versatility proved fatal for high school football, as Beckham helped Newman reach the playoffs on several occasions.

This is a glimpse of how Beckham performed in high school. His figures also portray another picture.

In his senior year, OBJ became a total Getting 19 touchdowns and three extra scores On the defensive side on offense, he said Four barriers in the lead.

He was named MVP He was welcomed by his Louisiana Conference and MaxPreps Best wide receiver in its class. After his incredible 2010 season, Beckham got a chance to play US Army All-American Bowl.

Teams like Alabama, Mississippi State, Miami, Nebraska and Tulane All reached out, But he decided to go to Baton Rouge to play his college football Lsu tigers.

Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU

OBJ was gradually brought to LSU, but broke during his junior year. together with Jarvis Landry, Two widows terrorize SEC crimes.

Beckham Jr. ends his Tigers career Receive 2,340 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also the recipient Paul hornung award, “The most versatile player in the nation”.

He had nothing left to prove in college. It was time to enter the professional ranks.

Odell Beckham Jr. in the NFL

[email protected] Best Dramas of 2019! Suggestion: He is still building a ridiculous grave. pic.twitter.com/tV75K8Yu62 – NFL (@nfl) March 9, 2020

New York Giants selected Odell Beckham Jr. in first round 2014 NFL Draft.

OBJ started with him Catches the circus And relationship with Eli Manning. His love / hate relationship with his team Kick net Was comical to follow as well.

Despite three consecutive Pro Bowl selections to start his career in New York, he was Jailed in Cleveland In 2019 Offsen Trade.

Same area. One hand. @obj pic.twitter.com/9282iMA9uX – NFL (@NFL) 17 September 2019

Playing with Baker Mayfield gave Beckham another chance 1,000-yard season in 2019But a Acl tear His second year ended prematurely in 2020. After a lengthy rehab process, the hope is that he will be ready to leave by the start of the 2021 season.

From Newman High to the pros, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has used his athleticism. He is one of the most exciting players to watch every week, and once he returns to health, he will dazzle.