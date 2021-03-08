“Obviously I’m not too old” – Sebastian Vettel says he still has time for his 5th bout.

“Obviously I’m not too old” – Sebastian Vettel sees a future in Formula 1 at this age and also a possibility for his 5th title.

Sebastian Vettel He had his own domination in Formula 1, when he won four consecutive world titles with Red Bull, and like any other era, his time also landed with the rise of Mercedes.

Vettel tried to regain its success with Ferrari but it all failed, while in 2019, Ferrari arguably had a better power unit, but Mercedes worked strongly to win the title.

His end at Ferrari was a difficult phase, as the Italian outfit announced his departure before the start of their season. It was also rumored that Vittel could take retirement or rest thereafter.

But in the end, Aston Martin offered him a spot, and during the presentation of AMR 21, Wittel claimed that he had time to aim for his fifth title in F1.

“Obviously I’m not too old,” he said at the launch of Aston Martin’s new Formula 1 car last week, pointing to the two-time world champion Fernando Alonso’s imminent return with Alpine. “I mean, now there are older drivers joining the grid instead of older drivers. You got mick [Schumacher] Also, so she brings some new blood.

Your car needs to be competitive.

Vettel then pointed out that one needed a competitive car rather than the right age to be a champion. At the age of 36, Lewis Hamilton is easily ruling the rest of the grid with a powerful Mercedes.

” [But] I don’t think it’s an age thing. I think this is more of a question, do you have a car and the team around you? Obviously, Formula 1 has been this way for as long as I can remember and probably before. “

“It’s not a secret, obviously; In previous years, you really needed to be at Mercedes to fight for the championship. I think we passed with Ferrari several times but were not really so close as to say in the last two or three races. “