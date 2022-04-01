Occupation protesters try to ‘rebuild momentum’ with new action

In an effort to reconnect with each other, participants in the Capture of Parliament arrive at the Pukehu National War Memorial to reconnect.

Protesters occupying parliament began efforts to reunite on Friday, nearly a month after the end of its raging, riots.

Unite, a group that claims to be “extremely involved” in the 23-day occupation, calls for 14 days of protest action. The first location was Pukehu National War Memorial Park in Wellington.

The RSA warned protesters to consider the meaning of the sacrifice, while threats of protest action closed the grounds of Parliament and left staff to work from home. The nearby Mount Cook School on Tory St. sent students home early.

About 60 people gathered at its busiest site…