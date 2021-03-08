Occupation: Tollywood Zooms Past, Rest Legs Behind – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Occupation: Tollywood Zooms Past, Rest Legs Behind

The Telugu film industry is back to its glory as before. Many films are releasing every week and most of them are mining gold at the box office. Compared to other film industries which are still confused to release films, Tollywood is ahead in the business.

Crack became a huge blockbuster in Ravi Teja’s career even during the 50% occupancy rule. Later, Uppena stormed the box office. Even though it was produced by a debutant director and the newcomers were portrayed as leads, Uppena earned Rs. 70 crores at the box office. Other films like Nandi and Zombie Reddy have also been successful at the box office.

The only section that has yet to be retrieved is foreign territory. Theaters in the US have not yet been opened to full capacity. Distributors are not prepared to pay huge amounts for rights after the epidemic. However, producers are compensating foreign losses with dubbing rights.

Telugu dubbed films have been well-liked among the North Indian audiences in recent times. Dubbing rights are being sold at steep prices as demand increases. Thus, Tollywood is flourishing in business after the epidemic.

