New Orleans – The name Ochai Agabaji is already inscribed in the history of the Kansas Jayhawks.

His accolades include multiple All-Big 12 teams, including 2022 Player of the Year, countless splash plays in his four years and by all accounts a quality youth in the community.

Aghaji’s legacy in Lawrence is a phenomenal one. Now, Add a national championship and the most outstanding players to put an exclamation mark In his long list of achievements.

Who are the Kansas City Jayhawks?

Head coach Bill Self told Agabaji that he would be on the roof when he recruited him at KU, and Agabaji proved him right.

“He’s the most skilled player we’ve had at our university since Danny [Manning]Said himself after the game.