Ochai Agbaji of Kansas named NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player

NEW ORLEANS – Kansas guard Ochai Agaji was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player on Monday following the Jayhawks’ 72-69 victory over North Carolina in the national championship game.

A senior from Kansas City, Missouri, Agazi earned the honor after scoring 12 points in 37 minutes as Kansas claimed its sixth national championship and first since 2008.

The unanimous first-team All-American and unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year this season, Aghazi averaged 17.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 30-for-65 (46.1%) during his six-game NCAA Tournament run.

The only other players to have won the award to have played for the Jayhawks are Clyde Lovelet, BH Bourne, Wilt Chamberlain, Danny Manning and Mario Chalmers. Born, who won it in 1953, and Chamberlain,…