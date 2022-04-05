kansas men’s basketball star Ochai Agbjik The Jayhawks earned the Most Outstanding Player recognition in the Final Four on Monday night after staging a thrilling 72-69 victory over North Carolina to win the national championship.

All-American and Kansas’ leading scorer this season, Aghazi scored 12 points in the championship game two days after posting 21 points to put Keu 81–65 over Villanova.

Aghazi has local roots, having been born in Milwaukee as the son of two University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee basketball players, Erika and Olofu Aghazi.

Mother Erica (Young), a Plymouth native, was a four-year standout in the Panthers program, earning team MVP in 1993–94, when she won the Mid-Continent…