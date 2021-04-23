LATEST

Ocon tells Alpine to listen to him 'as much as Alonso'

Ocon tells Alpine to listen to him 'as much as Alonso'

Esteban Ocon says he has been assured that Alpine’s bosses and engineers will take heed to him in addition to returned two-time workforce champion Fernando Alonso.

After Imola, the place 39-year-old Alonso completed simply behind his French teammate Ocon in tenth place, the Spaniard admitted he’s nonetheless getting on top of things after two years out of Method 1.

“I in all probability did not have confidence with the automotive in Bahrain, not right here both, and I will not have it in Portimao,” Alonso mentioned at Imola. “You’ll be able to’t attain 100% in a single day.”

24-year-old Ocon, nevertheless, is already on top of things, having been paired at Renault final yr with Alonso’s predecessor Daniel Ricciardo.

The Frenchman insists he’s being “handled the identical” by Alpine.

“In our workforce we’re handled the identical, each by way of what we’ve got within the automotive and the way we’re listened to, which is essential,” Ocon is quoted by the Spanish sports activities TMT Marca.

He says he really made a degree of reminding Alpine about equal remedy when he discovered that he could be paired with the infamous Alonso in 2021.

“It was a really clear level on my half,” Ocon admitted. “I used to be very clear – I would like them to take heed to me as a lot as Fernando.”

Just lately, Renault CEO Luca de Meo described Alonso as a kind of “Godfather” to the workforce primarily based on his fame, expertise and previous successes.

“Clearly he brings his nice expertise, and that’s at all times a plus,” mentioned Ocon. “However as quickly as we speak in regards to the particulars of the automotive, we’re even in that approach.”

Ocon, whose bosses additionally admit that Alpine is barely behind its 2021 targets, confirms that the Enstone primarily based workforce has work to do.

“We’re not the place we need to be precisely, however we’ve got taken a step with the outcome that we achieved (at Imola) and each Fernando and I’ve felt good with the automotive,” he mentioned.

Ocon certified forward of Alonso at Imola, earlier than the pair completed on the tail finish of the factors within the race.

“I feel we’ve got our place within the prime 10, that is clear,” he mentioned. “It was not a simple weekend so I feel we’ve got the potential to be seventh and eighth, one thing like that.”

