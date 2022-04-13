OCR Decision: How much higher will the Reserve Bank charge the official cash rate?

StatsNZ revealed in January that inflation had reached 5.9 percent by December 2021, the highest annual increase since 1990. This far exceeds the Reserve Bank’s objective of keeping inflation averaged between 1 and 3 per cent, while also supporting maximum permanent employment.

Commentators only expect inflation to worsen given the Omicron outbreak and the war in Ukraine. ANZ estimates it could reach 7.4 percent in the second quarter of the year.

While it is difficult to pinpoint where inflation could fall during the first quarter of the year, which will take into account the Russian aggression, Omicron’s response to New Zealand and supply chain issues affecting imports and exports, ANZ said it would Quite an important point.

“Inflation is very high. Core …