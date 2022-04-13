OCR decision: ‘Sharp’ economic pressure being considered by RBI

How does it affect you?

Olsen said it’s likely that mortgage rates will rise.

“Recalling the middle of last year, you can get a one-year term mortgage rate for 2.2 percent, now you’re looking at 4.5 percent, if not more. We’re choosing that one-year term mortgage rates per se. Year five will be above 100% by the end of the year.

“All of this suggests that these increases in OCR will see homes paying more on mortgages, but it is also going to reduce how much money they are spending in other areas, which is very inconvenient but quite significant. when we know the economy is currently spending more than we can afford.”

He added that middle- and low-income Kiwis are “feeling quite a pain in their pockets”, so a jump in OCR would be “bitter medicine…