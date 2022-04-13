OCR hike: ANZ moves first to lift mortgage rates

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dan explains the official cash rate, and why the Reserve Bank has decided to increase the OCR to 1.5 percent. Video / Cameron Pitney / Getty

ANZ Bank has slashed its mortgage rates in response to a hike in the official cash rate by the Reserve Bank.

ANZ announced that its floating and flexible home loan interest rates will increase by 0.5 percent to 5.54 percent and 5.65 percent (per annum), respectively.

Base rates for business floating and business overdrafts will also increase by 0.5 per cent.

Earlier this afternoon, the Reserve Bank increased the OCR by 50 basis points – double rate hike – to 1.5 per cent.

Ben Kelleher, ANZ’s managing director for personal banking, said OCR was one of several factors, including wholesale interest…