OCR: RBI offers double rate hike, borrowers face higher mortgage rates

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dan explains the official cash rate, and why the Reserve Bank has decided to increase the OCR to 1.5 percent. Video / Cameron Pitney / Getty

The Reserve Bank this afternoon raised the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent.

Economists were divided on whether the Reserve Bank would raise the official cash rate by 0.25 or 0.50 basis points.

The Monetary Policy Committee said it remains “comfortable” with the outlook for OCR as outlined in their February monetary policy statement.

They agreed that moving the OCR to a more neutral stance would reduce the risk of rising inflation expectations.

“A major step forward now also provides greater policy flexibility in the light of …