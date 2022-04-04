Octopus Energy is giving away free electric blankets because bosses say they’ll listen to customers

Octopus Energy’s boss has said the company will help people struggling to pay their bills as he warned energy prices could be even higher. Chief executive Greg Jackson said there was “no hide” the fact that energy costs have risen “dramatically”, as he acknowledged that the cost of living crisis is “very real”.

He said the “sad reality” is that many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and found them unaffordable from being able to pay their bills. He told LBC: “Where people do their best, companies like ours will work with them to implement payment plans, provide some support, work with them over their entire income and expenses.”

This comes as the company is offering its customers free electric blankets to keep them warm like gas…