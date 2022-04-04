Octopus Energy is giving struggling customers free electric blankets as bills rise

An energy supplier is giving customers thousands of free electric blankets as the cost of keeping homes warm has hit an all-time high. As gas and electricity bills go up, Octopus Energy will give 5,000 blankets to the most needy customers.

If you want to reduce costs, heating just one blanket for one or two people should prove more efficient than trying to heat an entire room or house. The octopus had 5,000 blankets to give away and said “stock is too short”. To receive their free blankets, customers can use the company’s online support tool which can also help with any other questions they may have.

Blankets will be preferred for those with the most financial need, depending on how many octopuses are left. Bills worth lakhs have come since the beginning of this month and…