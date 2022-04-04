Octopus Energy is offering thousands of free electric blankets amid cost of life crisis

Thousands of free electric blankets are being distributed to help people deal with rising energy prices. The cost of gas and electricity suddenly rose 54% last week, meaning people were faced with “heating or eating” choices.

Energy supplier Octopus Energy is handing out 5,000 blankets to those most in need as the cost of living crisis hits Britons. It comes amid a cost of living crisis that is hitting the poorest in particular – and BirminghamLive is sharing hacks on how to save cash.

According to Uswitch, it would cost 28p to use an electric blanket for an hour a night – a week that would cost you £1.96. The actual amount will vary depending on your tariff, which blanket you use and how long you use it, reports Mirror.

