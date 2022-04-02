Odell Beckham Jr. will speak at Bitcoin Magazine’s Bitcoin 2022 event

East La Rams WR Odell Beckham Junior may not have signed with an NFL just yet, but that doesn’t mean the veteran free agent wide receiver is sitting around the house waiting for the phone to ring. He is one of the featured speakers at bitcoin magazine Bitcoin 2022, a four-day long ‘pilgrimage’ to learn, network, invest and even just sit back and enjoy the major cryptocurrency extravaganza.

Event attendance starts at $110 for a one-day Sound Money Pass ($99 if paid in bitcoin) on April 9th. The General Admission Pass for the event is $999 ($699 when paid with bitcoin), the Industry Pass $2399 ($1,599 when paid with bitcoin) and finally the VIP Experience with Whale Pass for $16,999 (with bitcoin). $13,999) when paid for.