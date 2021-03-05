Odell Thurman’s 99-Yard Pick Six Made Georgia Fans Go Crazy

Loading...

the former Georgia bulldog Linebacker Odell Thurman was a bad, bad guy. He can dominate a college football game by patrolling the middle of the field. All-SEC performer performed countless plays Athens, But one truly stands above the rest.

On the back November 15, 2003, UGA hosted Auburn Tigers Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs were coming to a rare loss under the leadership of Head Coach Mark Richt Florida gators in Jacksonville And looking to get back on track. Boy, did they ever.

Georgia smoked Auburn that night Deep South’s oldest rivalry, And Thurman put an exclamation point on a massive 26-7 victory.

Odell Thurman’s Six vs. Auburn

The University of Georgia had already taken over, leading in the classic SEC rivalry game Wins multiple signatures. The sixth-ranked Bulldogs had wins over rivals of rank such as South Carolina and Tennessee and had rivalry wins over Clemson, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Losses to LSU and Florida, but Georgia Football was out for redemption. Auburn happened on the way.

Through three quarters, UGA is dominated by. Quarterback David Green gave Michael Johnson a touchdown pass that Craig Lumpkin also found in the end zone after a run, and kicker Billy Bennett added a pair of field goals, including a 47-yard field goal for the first point of the game .

Then, at the end of the fourth quarter and Auburn looking to put CBS on board at the end, a third-down pass was tipped in the end zone by quarterback Jason Campbell and then caught by linebacker Odell Thurman, who scored a touchdown. Ran for 99 yards.

Sanford Stadium has had a few strong moments. That barrier was, without doubt, one of the loudest. This sent Georgia fans into a frenzy.

After the win, Georgia went on Beat Kentucky and Georgia Tech To end the regular season, but lost to LSU again in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta before defeating Purdue in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Although Therman’s NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t exactly add to the hype he created during his NCAA days in Athens, Ga., The memory of that interception return and touchdown will never go away.

This post was originally published on July 6, 2020.

