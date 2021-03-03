Odisha e-honorarium portal registration 2021 (Toll Free Helpline Number,List, last date, documents, how to apply, eligibility criteria, official website, application form)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched a portal called e-honorarium portal. It was launched as a part of the 5T initiatives of Mission Shakti and Women and Child Development Department. It will work on Anganwadi workers and here in this article you are going to get information about the initiative.

Initiative name Odisha e-honorarium portal launched in Odisha Launched by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Target people Anganwadi Worker official website e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/

Salient features of the scheme

Purpose of the plan– It will give proper respect to Anganwadi workers by providing them their proper salary.

Paperless transferUnder this initiative, the honorarium will be transferred without any prior paperwork.

Number of beneficiaries– According to government records, there are 1,34,758 Anganwadi workers.

Odisha e-honorarium portal eligibility criteria

State resident– To apply on the portal, it is necessary to be a resident of the state.

Affiliated to anganwadi– Candidate should be Anganwadi worker in Odisha.

Odisha e-honorarium portal essential documents

address proof – You have to present the address proof to the authority to prove that you are domicile of Odisha.

Proof of identity– You should have proof of identity like Aadhaar and Voter Card.

Anganwadi Worker Card- You must have a card as an Anganwadi worker and you should have a copy of it.

Bank statement You will need to submit a copy of the first page of your bank passbook in the form of a bank statement.

how to apply in Odisha e-honorarium portal registration

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the ‘Sign up’ option under the login section to open the e-honorarium Odisha portal registration form.

Step 3- You need to enter the exact information to complete the registration process.

How to login

Step 2- The e-honorarium portal login window will appear on the homepage

Step 3- Candidates can enter their mobile number at the login window of the mobile based honorarium system, they need to create a password. Finally login with captcha code is complete.

role And responsibilities of Anganwadi workers in Odisha

Support the government – Anganwadi workers help the government to complete a project in the state.

looking after children – The major responsibility of the workers is to weigh the children and maintain the data till the child is 6 years old. They use referral cards for data maintenance.

Survey work – Anganwadi workers conduct surveys in the state to collect data about families.

Providing directions – Workers go to their doorstep and provide guidelines related to health and hygiene to the people.

Impart basic education – They are responsible for providing basic education to mothers to bring up a child.

Government aid – Anganwadi workers provide assistance to PHC employees to create health related components in the state.

Report to supervisor – They report to the supervisor about the survey and other things related to the survey of people, health and hygiene.

Help people with disabilities – In Door to Door travel they identify children and adults with disabilities and educate them with their basic rights and facilities in the state.

Pulse polio drive – Anganwadi workers organize pulse polio drives to strengthen immunization in the state.

Keep in touch – Activists maintain contact with Mahila Mandal and other organizations which work with girls and women of the state.

Assistance in implementing the scheme – Activists help implement Kishori Shakti Yojana which will educate adolescent girls.

So, now you know that many tasks are done smoothly with the help of Anganwadi workers. This is why you need to make sure that they pay properly without any hassle. The government’s initiative towards them is commendable as they will easily get their honorarium without any paperwork; All they have to do is register online.

Odisha e-honorarium portal FAQs

What is e-honorarium portal registration? It is a portal for Anganwadi workers through which they will get hassle free payments. Where is it launched Odisha Where to register? e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/ What is the last date for registration? No end date How to know further details? You have to go to https://e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/

