Odisha e-Manadeya portal registration and login at e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in

Odisha e-Manadeya portal registration / login at e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in: Government of Odisha Has launched a new e-honorarium portal. CM Naveen Patnaik has launched the e-honorarium portal under the 5T initiative of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti (MS). In this article, we will tell you the complete details of mobile based honorarium system for Anganwadi workers / assistants.

Odisha e-honorarium portal login

Government of Odisha E-honorarium portal has been launched to enable paperless transfer of honorarium to 1,34,758 Anganwadi workers and assistants. Below is the complete process to create Odisha e-honorarium portal login: –

Phase 1: First go to the official e-Manadeya portal https://e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, e-honorarium portal login window will be shown below: –

E-honorarium Odisha login homepage

step 3: On the login window of the mobile based honorarium system, all registered Anganwadi workers and assistants can enter the mobile number, password, captcha and click “.log inButton for creating Odisha e-honorarium portal login.

Odisha e-honorarium portal registration online

Now we are describing the process from scratch to create Odisha e-honorarium portal registration through online mode: –

Phase 1: Go to the same official website https://e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/

stage 2: On the homepage, click on the “Sign up” tab under the login section to open the e-honorarium Odisha portal registration form as shown below or click directly https://e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/user_login/user_registraion: –

E-honorarium Odisha Portal Registration Form

step 3: Here applicants can enter name, mobile number, level, e-mail ID, date of birth, designation, captcha and then click ”.Presented“Odisha e-honorarium portal button to complete the registration process.”

Role and responsibilities of Anganwadi workers in Odisha

The roles and responsibilities of AWWs and assistants envisaged under the ICDS scheme are as follows:

Service Support and participation of the elicit community in running the program.

To weigh each child every month, record the weight graphically on the growth card, use the referral card to refer to the cases of mothers / children in sub-centers / PHCs, etc., and Retain child cards for children under 6 years old And produce these cards before visiting medical and semi-medical personnel.

Take a quick survey of all the families.

to organize Non-formal pre-school activities in Anganwadi of children aged 3-6 years .

. to organize Supplementary nutritional food for children (0-6 years) And Hope and Nursing Moms by planning menus based on locally available food and local cuisine.

Health and nutrition education and counseling on breastfeeding Infant and young feeding practice for mothers.

For making To educate parents, home visits to educate parents, to plan an effective role in the growth of the child And development with special emphasis on the newborn.

Service Help PHC Staff n Implementation of the health component of the program. Vaccination, health check up, antenatal and postnatal check up etc.

Assisting ANM in the administration of IFA and vitamin A by keeping a stock of two drugs at the center.

To share information collected under the ICDS scheme with ANM.

Ko b Report any development of the village to supervisors / CDPOs This requires their attention and intervention, particularly in relation to the work of coordinating arrangements with various departments.

To maintain contact with other institutions (Mahila Mandal) and to include women school workers and girls from primary / middle schools in the village whose work is relevant.

To guide recognized social health workers (ASHAs) engaged under National Rural Health Mission.

To assist in the implementation of Kishori Shakti Yojana (KSY) and to inspire and educate adolescent girls and their parents and community in general by organizing social awareness programs / campaigns etc.

To assist in the implementation of the nutrition program for adolescent girls (NPAG).

Service Identify disability among children during your home visits And refer the case immediately to the nearest PHC or District Disability Rehabilitation Center.

Support in organizing Pulse polio vaccination (PPI) drive.

In emergency cases such as diahora, cholera, etc., to inform the ANM.

For more information, visit the official website https://e-manadeya.odisha.gov.in/.

