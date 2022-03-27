Odisha gets Rs 837 cr Sidbi loan to develop MSME clusters



Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has sanctioned a Rs 837-crore support under its cluster development fund scheme to Odisha to help develop 18 MSME infrastructure projects.



The funding from the nation’s principal financial institution for micro, small and medium enterprises will be to the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, which is the implementing agency.















The projects include development of five new MSME parks, construction of 11 workers hostels and two projects to support MSME infrastructure.



Under its cluster development fund scheme, Sidbi extends moderately priced loan assistances to the states for upgrading various existing MSME clusters as also to create new…