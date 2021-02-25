LATEST

Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021 Section Officer 202 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Odisha High Court Assistant Section Officer Vacancy at 202 posts.
brief information: For notification of Odisha High Court Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment Applications are invited for 202 Assistant Section Officer Vacancy in High Court of Odisha. There are no 202 posts in total. All candidates who are interested Odisha High Court Jobs 2021 One can apply online through odishahigh.courtrecruitment.com till 20/03/2021.

Odisha High Court Jobs 2021 – Apply Online for the post of Assistant Section Officer 202

Are interested in those candidates Odisha High Court ASO Recruitment 2021 Following Odisha High Court Assistant Section Officer Vacancy 2021 and Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 can fulfill all eligibility criteria Odisha High Court Assistant Section Officer Notification before this Odisha High Court Assistant Section Officer apply online. Below is a brief description of Odisha High Court Assistant Section Officer Jobs of Odisha High Court ASO of 2021. You can read the age limit and other details of meeting all other eligibility criteria. Assistant Section Officer Jobs in Odisha High Court Educational qualification, selection process, application fee, and how to apply are given below.

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021
Assistant Section Officer Vacancy Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Must be candidate Bachelor Degree Qualification or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized university or from any other recognized board / university / institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 18/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 20/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 / -.
Salary details

  • Odisha High Court Assistant Section Officer Salary Rs.35400 – Rs.112400 / -.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 21 years.
  • Maximum Age: 32 years.
Selection Process

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Odisha.
Odisha High Court Recruitment Notification
Vacancy Details Total: 202 Posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
