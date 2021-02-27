LATEST

Odisha Mamta Yojana App | Login to e-Mamta Application Imamata.Odisha.nic.in

Posted on

Odisha Mamta Yojana App Download | emamata.odisha.nic.in portal login: Government of Odisha To provide monetary support to pregnant and lactating women, E Mamta has launched the application. CM Naveen Patnaik has launched the Mamta app and e-Mamta application under the 5T initiative of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti (MS). state government. Will provide Rs. 5,000 to the beneficiaries in 2 installments. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of e-Mamta application. People can also download Odisha Mamta Yojana App From the google play store for all android smartphone users.

Odisha Mamta Yojana 2021 details

To address the issue of maternal and child malnutrition, the Odisha government has launched a state specific scheme for pregnant women and lactating mothers, called MAMATA — a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme. The scheme provides monetary assistance to pregnant and lactating women so that they can get better nutrition and promote health-related behavior.

How to download Odisha Mamta Yojana App from Google Playstore (Android)

Here is a direct link for all android smartphone users to download Odisha Mamata Scheme App from google play store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.emamata.odisha

The page to download Odisha Mamta Yojana App from Google playstore is shown below: –

Download Odisha Mamta Yojana App Google Playstore

People can just click “Install“Odisha Mamta App Download” button to start the download.

Key Features of Odisha Mamta Mobile App

Updated on 5 February 2021
Shape 10 MB
current version 1.0.7
Require android 4.4 and up
offered by WCD Odisha
Odisha Mamta Mobile App Features

Login to e-Mamta Application Imamata.Odisha.nic.in

Interested people can now login Odisha e-Mamta application https://emamata.odisha.nic.in/login

The page for logging the Mamta application is given below on the official emamata.odisha.nic.in website: –

Odisha e-Mamta Application Login
Odisha e-Mamta Application Login

Here applicants can enter username, password, captcha and “click on”sign in“E-Mamta App” button to login.

Odisha Government Schemes 2021Popular schemes in Odisha:Kalia Scheme Beneficiary ListOdisha Kalia Scheme Online Grievance Application FormOdisha Ration Card List

Objectives of Mamta Yojana in Odisha

  • Providing partial pay compensation for pregnant and nursing mothers so that they can get adequate rest during their pregnancy and after delivery.
  • To increase the use of maternal and child health services, especially antenatal care, postnatal care and immunization.
  • To improve mother and child care practices, especially breastfeeding and infant supplements.

Mamta scheme target group

Pregnant and lactating women aged 19 and above, excluding the first two live births who avail maternity benefit (who are themselves employees or wives of the State Government / Central Government / Public Undertakings).

First installment in Odisha Mamta Yojana

The beneficiaries of Odisha Mamta Yojana will receive Rs. 3,000 as the first installment on fulfillment on the following conditions: –

1. AWC / Mini AWC Registered Pregnancy AWW (Anganwadi Worker) / ANM (Assistant Nursing Midwifery) (Mother and Child Protection) MCP card, scheme and ICDS register
2. Received at least 2 antennal check-ups (ANC) pay attention MCP Card and Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS) / Reproduction and Child Health System (RCHS)
3. Received IFA tablet pay attention MCP card and MCTS / RCHS
४. Received at least one TT vaccination (optimal out of 2) pay attention MCP card and MCTS / RCHS
5. Received at least one counseling session on AWC / Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND) / Home Visit AWW / ANM Scheme and ICDS Register
Odisha Mamta Yojana first installment

Odisha Mamta Yojana second installment

The beneficiaries of Odisha Mamta Yojana will receive Rs. 2,000 as the second installment on fulfillment on the following conditions: –

1. The birth of the child is registered in AWC (Anganwadi Center) or HSC (Health Sub Center). AWW / ANM MCP card, ICDS register
2. Child received BCG vaccination pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS
3. The child has received Pentavalent 1 and 2 and 3 vaccinations pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS
४. The child has received polio-1 and 2 and 3 vaccinations pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS
5. The child has received rotavirus 1 & 2 and 3 vaccinations pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS
६. The child has received food vaccines before attaining the age of 1 year pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS
The child receives the first dose of vitamin-A before attaining the age of 1 year pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS
Mother participated in at least six growth monitoring and Infant Youth Child Eating (IYCF) counseling sessions Anganwadi Worker MCP card, ICDS growth
९. The baby is exclusively breastfed for the first six months Anganwadi Worker Self-certification on MCP card
10. Upon completion of six, the child is offered a supplementary meal. Anganwadi Worker Self-certification on MCP card
14. The child is being fed and continued with age-appropriate supplements Anganwadi Worker Self-certification on MCP card
Odisha Mamta Yojana second installment

All interested people who want to get benefits, can read the revised Mamta Scheme guidelines in English language using the link – http://wcdodisha.gov.in/Application//uploadDocuments/content/REVUISD_MAMATA_GUIDELINE_IN_ENGLISH.pdf

Click on the link for more details http://wcdodisha.gov.in/content/2/50

Save as pdf

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });