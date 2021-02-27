Odisha Mamta Yojana App | Login to e-Mamta Application Imamata.Odisha.nic.in

Odisha Mamta Yojana App Download | emamata.odisha.nic.in portal login: Government of Odisha To provide monetary support to pregnant and lactating women, E Mamta has launched the application. CM Naveen Patnaik has launched the Mamta app and e-Mamta application under the 5T initiative of the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti (MS). state government. Will provide Rs. 5,000 to the beneficiaries in 2 installments. In this article, we will tell you about the complete details of e-Mamta application. People can also download Odisha Mamta Yojana App From the google play store for all android smartphone users.

Odisha Mamta Yojana 2021 details

To address the issue of maternal and child malnutrition, the Odisha government has launched a state specific scheme for pregnant women and lactating mothers, called MAMATA — a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme. The scheme provides monetary assistance to pregnant and lactating women so that they can get better nutrition and promote health-related behavior.

How to download Odisha Mamta Yojana App from Google Playstore (Android)

Here is a direct link for all android smartphone users to download Odisha Mamata Scheme App from google play store – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.emamata.odisha

The page to download Odisha Mamta Yojana App from Google playstore is shown below: –

Download Odisha Mamta Yojana App Google Playstore

People can just click “Install“Odisha Mamta App Download” button to start the download.

Key Features of Odisha Mamta Mobile App

Updated on 5 February 2021 Shape 10 MB current version 1.0.7 Require android 4.4 and up offered by WCD Odisha Odisha Mamta Mobile App Features

Login to e-Mamta Application Imamata.Odisha.nic.in

Interested people can now login Odisha e-Mamta application https://emamata.odisha.nic.in/login

The page for logging the Mamta application is given below on the official emamata.odisha.nic.in website: –

Odisha e-Mamta Application Login

Here applicants can enter username, password, captcha and “click on”sign in“E-Mamta App” button to login.

Objectives of Mamta Yojana in Odisha

Providing partial pay compensation for pregnant and nursing mothers so that they can get adequate rest during their pregnancy and after delivery.

To increase the use of maternal and child health services, especially antenatal care, postnatal care and immunization.

To improve mother and child care practices, especially breastfeeding and infant supplements.

Mamta scheme target group

Pregnant and lactating women aged 19 and above, excluding the first two live births who avail maternity benefit (who are themselves employees or wives of the State Government / Central Government / Public Undertakings).

First installment in Odisha Mamta Yojana

The beneficiaries of Odisha Mamta Yojana will receive Rs. 3,000 as the first installment on fulfillment on the following conditions: –

1. AWC / Mini AWC Registered Pregnancy AWW (Anganwadi Worker) / ANM (Assistant Nursing Midwifery) (Mother and Child Protection) MCP card, scheme and ICDS register 2. Received at least 2 antennal check-ups (ANC) pay attention MCP Card and Mother and Child Tracking System (MCTS) / Reproduction and Child Health System (RCHS) 3. Received IFA tablet pay attention MCP card and MCTS / RCHS ४. Received at least one TT vaccination (optimal out of 2) pay attention MCP card and MCTS / RCHS 5. Received at least one counseling session on AWC / Village Health and Nutrition Day (VHND) / Home Visit AWW / ANM Scheme and ICDS Register Odisha Mamta Yojana first installment

Odisha Mamta Yojana second installment

The beneficiaries of Odisha Mamta Yojana will receive Rs. 2,000 as the second installment on fulfillment on the following conditions: –

1. The birth of the child is registered in AWC (Anganwadi Center) or HSC (Health Sub Center). AWW / ANM MCP card, ICDS register 2. Child received BCG vaccination pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS 3. The child has received Pentavalent 1 and 2 and 3 vaccinations pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS ४. The child has received polio-1 and 2 and 3 vaccinations pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS 5. The child has received rotavirus 1 & 2 and 3 vaccinations pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS ६. The child has received food vaccines before attaining the age of 1 year pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS … The child receives the first dose of vitamin-A before attaining the age of 1 year pay attention MCP card, MCTS / RCHS … Mother participated in at least six growth monitoring and Infant Youth Child Eating (IYCF) counseling sessions Anganwadi Worker MCP card, ICDS growth ९. The baby is exclusively breastfed for the first six months Anganwadi Worker Self-certification on MCP card 10. Upon completion of six, the child is offered a supplementary meal. Anganwadi Worker Self-certification on MCP card 14. The child is being fed and continued with age-appropriate supplements Anganwadi Worker Self-certification on MCP card Odisha Mamta Yojana second installment

All interested people who want to get benefits, can read the revised Mamta Scheme guidelines in English language using the link – http://wcdodisha.gov.in/Application//uploadDocuments/content/REVUISD_MAMATA_GUIDELINE_IN_ENGLISH.pdf

Click on the link for more details http://wcdodisha.gov.in/content/2/50

